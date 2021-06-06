Tony Blair Calls for Distinguishing of Vaccinated and Unvaccinated | 6 June 2021 | People who have received COVID-19 vaccines should have more freedom returned to them than those who haven't, former British Prime Minister [and unindicted war criminal] Tony Blair has said. It comes a week before the UK government makes its final decision on whether or not to go ahead with the plan to remove all legal restrictions put in place to curb the spread of [COVID-19], on June 21... The former prime minister was talking about a paper published on Sunday by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which calls for a "globally interoperable system of health passes" that is "usable both by national border authorities and other organisations within countries."