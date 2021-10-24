'Too fast, too furious': Bomb cyclone, atmospheric river pound California with heavy rain, flooding | 24 Oct 2021 | A furious storm unleashed from a "bomb cyclone" over the Pacific Ocean slammed ashore Sunday in drought-plagued Northern California, blasting a wide swath of the West Coast with heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding and mudslides. Flooding across the San Francisco Bay Area closed streets in Berkeley and inundated the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland. The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned of "potentially historic" rain for the city's downtown. The storm was forecast to pound some areas with a foot of rain while dumping up to 8 feet of snow over the mountains, forecasters said.