'Tool to Enforce Orwellian Rules': 80 House Republicans Help Pass Bill to Fund Federal Vaccination Database | 1 Dec 2021 | Eighty House Republicans voted with Democrats on Tuesday to pass the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act, which if passed by the Senate and signed into law would fund a federal vaccination database. According to the bill, also called H. R. 550, the government would provide $400 million in taxpayer dollars to fund "immunization system data modernization and expansion," a system otherwise defined as "a confidential, population-based, computerized database that records immunization doses administered by any health care provider to persons within the geographic area covered by that database." Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), who was one of the 130 Republicans to vote "no," told Breitbart News exclusively on Wednesday that the legislation would enable the federal government to "track" unvaccinated Americans who "will be targeted and forced to comply with Biden's crazy 'global vaccination' vision."