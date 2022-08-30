Top agent exits FBI amid charge of political bias undermining Hunter Biden probe, sources sa

Top agent exits FBI amid charge of political bias undermining Hunter Biden probe, sources say | 29 Aug 2022 | A senior FBI official in the bureau’s Washington field office has abruptly resigned after coming under congressional scrutiny for suspected political bias in handling the investigation of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer. The Washington Times learned that Timothy Thibault, an assistant special agent in charge, was forced to leave his post. The information came from two former FBI officials familiar with the situation. Mr. Thibault was seen exiting the bureau's elevator on Friday. He was escorted by two or three "headquarters-looking types," according to eyewitness accounts provided to one of the former officials.