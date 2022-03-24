Top Airline CEOs Write Letter to Biden Regime Demanding an End to Senseless COVID Mask Mandates | 24 March 2022 | CEOs from 10 top airline companies have issued a letter to President-imposed Joe Biden demanding an end to senseless COVID-19 mask mandates on airplanes. The industry organization Airlines for America wrote to Biden stating, "Now is the time for the Administration to sunset federal transportation travel restrictions -- including the international pre-departure testing requirement and the federal mask mandate -- that are no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment." The letter was signed by the CEOs of Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Airlines (UAL), Atlas Air Worldwide, FedEx Express, and UPS Airlines.