Top Australian Official: We're Transferring COVID-19 Patients to Quarantine Camps | 23 Nov 2021 | Australian authorities are removing COVID-19-positive patients and residents in the Northern Territory to a quarantine camp in Howard Springs, after nine cases were identified in the community of Binjari, according to a local official. Hard lockdowns were implemented in Binjari and nearby Rockhole on Nov. 20, according to Northern Territory's chief minister. "Residents of Binjari and Rockhole no longer have the five reasons to leave their homes," Chief Minister Michael Gunner said in a Facebook post dated Nov. 20. Australia's five allowable reasons for people to leave their homes include going to work or school, buying food or supplies, exercising, caregiving, or getting vaccinated... Gunner said on Nov. 21 that eight people have been taken to a facility in Howard Springs, the Guardian reported.