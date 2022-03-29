Top civilian commander at US air base led child sex abuse ring | 29 March 2022 | The US Army and the State of Arizona missed multiple red flags that allowed a senior civilian commander at an air base in Afghanistan to lead a child sex abuse ring over the course of a decade, according to records reviewed by AP. The news agency has interviewed one of the alleged victims, who is suing the state in a civil case that begins next week. David Frodsham, who pleaded guilty to abuse charges in 2016 and is serving a 17-year sentence, led a network that included an army sergeant who was later found guilty of posting child pornography online... When Frodsham returned to Fort Huachuca, he rejoined the army's Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), serving as director of personnel for a global command of 15,000 soldiers and civilians, AP has reported.