Top FBI lawyer under fire for role in Crossfire Hurricane submits resignation | 30 April 2020 |The top lawyer at the FBI submitted his resignation after facing criticism on the Right for his role in the investigation into former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. Dana Boente, who has a 38-year career with the Justice Department, agreed to resign under pressure from the Justice Department, according to NBC News. The FBI told the Washington Examiner on Saturday that Boente announced his decision to retire from federal service, effective June 30, Boente, who had also been the acting assistant attorney general of the National Security Division and the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, has come under fire by critics for his handling of the case against retired Lt. Gen. Flynn.