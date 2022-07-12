Top FBI Official Steps Down as Republicans Prepare to Probe Into Bureau | 6 Dec 2022 | A top FBI official has stepped down just as House Republicans have announced plans to investigate recent operations and actions at the bureau. In a Dec. 2 post to his LinkedIn profile, Steven D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, announced his retirement. "After a 26-year, 10-month career with the FBI, I chose to retire," D'Antuono wrote. "Yesterday was my last day." He attributed the decision to wanting to spend more time with his family... News of D'Antuono's retirement comes just weeks after Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee named him as one of nine FBI employees they would "require prompt testimony" from as they seek to investigate potential political bias at the bureau.