Top five states with most daily COVID cases are blue states, bottom five are mostly red | 29 Nov 2021 | As of Monday, Michigan has the highest daily rate of new cases per 100,000 residents with 85, according to the New York Times, followed by New Hampshire with 73, New Mexico with 67, and Vermont and Minnesota both with 61. All the states in the top five voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election... On the other end of the chart, Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, Hawaii and Florida round out the states with lowest daily rate of new cases per 100,000 residents, with numbers ranging from 8 to 3, the New York Times reports. All but one of the states in the bottom five voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.