Top general blames jab mandate for U.S. recruiting woes | 5 Dec 2022 | The highest-ranking general in the U.S. Marine Corps has argued "misbeliefs" about Covid-19 vaccines are contributing to the military's manpower shortfalls because many would-be recruits are balking at being forced to take the jabs. "You talk to me in the cafeteria, and one of my first questions is, 'Do I have to get that vaccine?' And you go, 'Yeah, you do.' 'Ok, I'll talk to you later.' It's that fast," said Commandant of the Marine Corps General David Berger. He added that the Pentagon's vaccine mandate is a "big factor" in deterring enlistment of new troops in southern states, where there are "still myths and misbeliefs" about the [often deadly] inoculations. U.S. Representative Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican and member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the Pentagon is on the verge of discharging nearly 20,000 troops because they have refused Covid-19 vaccinations. "This military mandate has got to stop," Waltz told Fox News on Monday. "The vaccine does not stop the spread..."