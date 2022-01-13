Top NH Conservative Targeted by Child Services for Giving Son Ivermectin --JR Hoell is the founder of a group critical of COVID-19 vaccine mandates | 13 Jan 2022 | One of New Hampshire's leading political conservatives is fighting to keep his children from the state's child protection services agency after giving his 13-year-old son Ivermectin. JR Hoell is the founder of ReOpen NH, an activist group that criticizes COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Hoell, who has also led public education reform efforts and promotes Second Amendment and homeschooling rights, told The Epoch Times that the New Hampshire Division of Children Youth and Family (DCYF) showed up at his doorstep on the night of Dec. 9 with an emergency ex parte order to take custody of his son. "I want to go on the record as calling the DCYF a terrorist organization," Hoell told The Epoch Times, "they have no grounds to seek removal of my son from his home."