Top Ohio hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for transplant candidates, donors | 12 Oct 2021 | Two of the largest hospitals in Northeast Ohio will now require their transplant candidates and living donors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Cleveland Clinic patients currently on the waiting list to receive an organ transplant from a deceased donor have until Nov. 1 to meet the new policy. Patients who do not meet the vaccination deadline will be made inactive on the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) waitlist. Meanwhile, University Hospitals, which will also implement a vaccination policy for patients and living donors in the UH Transplant Institute, did not say when it would officially take effect.