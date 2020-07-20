Top prosecutor for St. Louis says she's charging couple who flashed guns at crowd marching to mayor's office

Top prosecutor for St. Louis says she's charging couple who flashed guns at crowd marching to mayor's offic --Mark and Patricia McCloskey say they were defending themselves against violent demonstrators | 20 July 2020 | St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner (D) said Monday she's charging the couple who flashed guns at a crowd marching to the mayor's office last month, further igniting the gun-rights debate. Gardner, the city's top prosecutor, said Mark and Patricia McCloskey will be charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon following the June 28 incident. The McCloskeys have said many times they were defending themselves, with tensions high in St. Louis and other cities over race and law enforcement. They said that the crowd of demonstrators broke an iron gate marked with "No Trespassing" and "Private Street" signs, and that some violently threatened them.