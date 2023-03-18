Top Republican Orders Probe Into Whether Federal Funds Were Used in Potential Trump Indictment | 18 March 2023 | U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on March 18 ordered Republicans to investigate whether federal funds were used in the reported looming indictment against former President Donald Trump. "Here we go again--an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump," McCarthy said in a statement after Trump said it looks like he will be arrested soon for an alleged misclassification of a payment. "I'm directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions," McCarthy added.