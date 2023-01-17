Top U.S. general inspects Ukrainian troops --Mark Milley visited a German camp to oversee the Pentagon's newly expanded training program | 17 Jan 2023 | U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the highest-ranking officer in the American armed forces, met with Ukrainian soldiers undergoing Pentagon training at a base in Germany, where Washington recently stepped up efforts to prepare foreign troops for combat. The general visited the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr Training Area in the German state of Bavaria for just shy of two hours on Monday, overseeing training operations with Ukrainian soldiers and their American instructors. The trip coincided with an expansion of the U.S. training program for Ukrainian troops at the Grafenwoehr base just one day prior, with Milley saying the Pentagon now hopes to turn out 500 combat-ready soldiers in five to eight weeks.