Top US health official admits 'dramatic mistakes' in tackling Covid --CDC announces shake-up to improve agency’s response to emergencies after series of mistakes | 17 Aug 2022 | The director of the top US public health agency has admitted the organisation made some "pretty dramatic, pretty public mistakes" in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and unveiled a shake-up of personnel and policies designed to improve its response to emergency situations. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Wednesday the planned reforms would improve accountability and "timeliness of response" at the agency, which is responsible for protecting Americans from disease and other public health threats. The CDC's handling of the pandemic has come under stinging criticism from some health experts who contend it has become overly politicised and failed to collect important data needed to slow the spread of Covid or promote rapid testing.