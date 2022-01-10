Top vaccine expert with FDA and NIH warns healthy young people not to get COVID-19 booster: 'There's not clear evidence of benefit' versus risk | 25 Sept 2022 | A top vaccine expert is advising that healthy young people should not get the latest COVID-19 booster shot because "there's not clear evidence of benefit." ...Previously, Offit was a member of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Offit is also one of the few vaccine experts voicing caution regarding the new COVID boosters. ..."You're asking people to get a new product for which there's no data," Offit also told CNN. "Mice data [from eight mice] are not adequate to launch 100-plus-billion-dose effort." The booster shot was authorized by the FDA despite not having been tested on humans.