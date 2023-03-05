#DiedSuddenly: Tori Bowie, Olympic gold medalist in 2016, dead at 32 --Bowie won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and was an NCAA champion | 3 May 2023 | Tori Bowie, an American track and field star who won a gold medal in the 4x100 meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, has died, her management company said Wednesday. She was 32. A cause of death was not immediately revealed... Bowie was a standout long jumper competitor at the University of Southern Mississippi, winning an NCAA championship with the Golden Eagles in 2011 in the outdoor and indoor competitions. [#Pfizer]