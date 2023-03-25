Tornadoes tear through Mississippi killing at least 10 and leaving 100-mile destruction path | 25 March 2023 | A severe weather outbreak across several southern states Friday evening and Saturday morning produced at least one deadly tornado in Mississippi. FOX News Channel confirmed at least seven dead in Rolling Fork, Mississippi and three in Carroll County, Mississippi, after the storm pummeled across the state Friday evening, destroying buildings and knocking out power for thousands of residents. FOX Weather confirmed at least two people were injured, too. Those numbers are expected to rise. The severe line of storms prompted a tornado emergency to be issued in a few towns, which is the most dire of tornado-related alerts.