Tow truck companies refuse to haul away large trucks gridlocking Ottawa | 8 Feb 2022 | All tow truck companies on contract with the city have refused to haul away the big rigs that have gridlocked Ottawa's downtown for the second week in a row, the city's manager says. Steve Kanellakos said the consensus among many of the companies seems to be that they don't want to do the work because the heavy truck industry is such a large part of their livelihoods and they don't want to damage that part of their businesses. The city has contracts with 10 companies, which are typically used to tow vehicles during parking bans so city plows can remove snow.