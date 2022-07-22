Traffickers Busted With 150,000 Fentanyl Pills Skip California Court After Cashless Bail Release | 22 July 2022 | Two alleged drug traffickers who were arrested during a traffic stop in California last month after they got busted with 150,000 pills of fentanyl failed to show up for court on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19, both from Washington, were arrested in Tulare County on June 24 with enough fentanyl to kill millions of people. The drugs they possessed had an estimated street value of $750,000. Less than 24 hours after their arrest, the suspects were released from custody on cashless bail after a court assessment deemed both men "low risk," releasing them "on their own recognizance." [As long as Steve Bannon is in jail, we're safe!]