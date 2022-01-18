Train Burglaries Cause Union Pacific, Shipping Companies to Consider Avoiding LA | 17 Jan 2022 | Instead of making train burglars think twice by threatening jail time, Los Angeles County has made Union Pacific reconsider sending its goods through the area, according to a letter from the company. Union Pacific (UP), the nation's largest rail freight company, sent a letter to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, stating that train burglaries in his jurisdiction increased by 356 percent from October 2020 to October 2021. Burglary losses are so high that the company is considering ceasing traffic through the county. FedEx and UPS also are trying to divert railroad shipping away from the area, according to the letter.