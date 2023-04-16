Train carrying hazardous materials derails in rural Maine, officials warn residents to 'please stay clear' --Rockwood, Maine, is located on the western side of Moosehead Lake in the northern part of the state, roughly 45 miles from the Canadian border. | 15 April 2023 | A train has reportedly derailed in the state of Maine and officials say they believe hazardous materials were on board. "Train derailment with fire north of rockwood [sic], hazzard [sic] materials please stay clear!" The Rockwood, Maine Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook Saturday. The Fire & Rescue team posted a photo of the incident that shows a derailed train and a fire burning in a snow covered forest area. It is unclear if anyone was injured during the derailment. [Another day, another train derailment -- and never a comment (or assistance) from the Biden regime. The U.S. continues to be destroyed from within, choking supply lines and killing off the middle class at the behest of WEF elites.]