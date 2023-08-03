Train crashes into dump truck in Ohio, Norfolk Southern employee killed | 7 March 2023 | A Norfolk Southern employee was killed when a train collided with a dump truck in Cleveland, Ohio, early Tuesday morning. The railroad worker, identified as a conductor, was killed in the collision on a set of tracks that runs through the Cleveland Cliffs Cleveland Works steel plant property on West 3rd Street, according to reports. This is the state's most recent railroad incident. Over the weekend, a Norfolk Southern train was derailed in Springfield.