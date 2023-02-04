Another one? Are these derails being done on purpose, to destroy the US from within and hasten the arrival of the Great Reset: Train derails 25 cars in Montana, spilling unconfirmed contents into body of water | 2 April 2023 | At least 25 cars derailed from a train in Montana on Sunday, spilling their contents onto the ground and into a nearby body of water. First responders say there is no threat to the public [?!], but there has yet to be confirmation about what the affected containers were carrying. Montana Rail Link, which owns the railroad, is aware of the situation, but the company that owns the train has yet to be identified, according to NBC Montana. The Sanders County Sheriff's Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital. [How can they be sure theres' no threat to the public if they don't know "what the affected containers were carrying?"]