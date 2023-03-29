'Trans Day of Vengeance' WILL go ahead at Supreme Court despite Nashville school trans shooter Audrey Hale killing six --Trans Radical Activist Network to hold demonstration outside Supreme Court | 29 March 2023 | An activist group is due to hold a "Trans Day of Vengeance" demonstration outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, warning against "astronomical amounts of hate from the world" and following the horrifying Nashville shooting which left seven dead on Monday. The Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) will host the event in Washington, D.C., from 31 March until 2 April, starting Friday and marching on the Supreme Court at 11 a.m. on Saturday. On their website they cite gender-affirming care ban bills and the political climate as motives for the demonstration. But commentators are up in arms over the decision to go ahead with the protest as police say they are investigating the role of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale's gender identity and a sense of "resentment" that may have inspired the attack on the shooter's Christian former school.