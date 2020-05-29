Transcripts of Michael Flynn's Phone Calls With Russian Ambassador Have Been Released | 29 May 2020 | Michael Flynn asked Russia's ambassador in late 2016 to not escalate a diplomat standoff with the United States after the Obama administration ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country because of cyber attacks during the 2016 campaign, according to declassified transcripts of phone calls released Friday. Flynn urged the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, to respond on a "reciprocal basis" to the Obama administration's order, according to a transcript of the call, which occurred on Dec. 29, 2016... John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, gave the declassified transcripts to Congress on Friday.