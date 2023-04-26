Transgender Minnesota lawmaker introduces bill removing anti-pedophile language from state's Human Rights Act | 26 April 2023 | A transgender state lawmaker in Minnesota introduced a measure that would remove language from the state's Human Rights Act that currently declares pedophiles are not included in protections based on "sexual orientation." The proposed language has shocked and bewildered Republicans, but the bill's author says nothing in the text would weaken pedophilia laws. The "Take Pride Act" (HF 1655) was introduced earlier this year by state Rep. Leigh Finke, a [scum-bag] member of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party and the first transgender legislator in Minnesota House history. The bill would amend the state's Human Rights Act, which is described by the state as "one of the strongest civil rights laws in the country." The current Human Rights Act protects against discrimination based on sexual orientation...The law also includes this caveat: "'Sexual orientation' does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult." That language would be removed under Finke's proposal.