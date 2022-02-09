'Treasonous': Rick Scott Slams McConnell's Wing of GOP for Trashing Republican Senate Candidates | Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), slammed Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Deep State-KY) and the establishment wing of the Republican party on Thursday for trashing GOP Senate candidates in swing states. "Unfortunately, many of the very people responsible for losing the Senate last cycle are now trying to stop us from winning the majority this time by trash-talking our Republican candidate," Scott wrote in the Washington Examiner about the establishment uniparty in Washington, DC. "It’s an amazing act of cowardice, and ultimately, it's treasonous to the conservative cause," Scott continued. "Giving anonymous quotes to help the Washington Post or the New York Times write stories trashing Republicans is the same as working with the Democratic National Committee." Speaking with Politico, Scott called out McConnell directly for misaligning his political agenda with the NRSC, which is in charge of reclaiming the Senate in November.