'Tremendous Amount of Danger' - Secret Service Recommends Virtual Arraignment of Trump | 21 March 2023 | White House Secret Service reportedly recommended that New York state authorities pursue a virtual arrest of President Donald Trump in a pending case by the Manhattan district attorney, citing a "tremendous amount of danger" by attempting a physical arrest at his residence in Florida. Sources speaking with Fox News said the meeting, held at NYPD headquarters on Monday, encompassed an all-hands-on-deck effort required to execute the first criminal arrest of a president in the nation's history. Should a physical arrest be needed, the Secret Service would take the lead. By leaking news of an impending indictment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has brought a host of logistical nightmares on officers involved in the case. "That created a lot of security issues. The chance of anyone getting hurt has dramatically increased," the source said.