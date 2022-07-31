Triathlete, 27, becomes fifth Greater Toronto Area doctor to die in July | 29 July 2022 | The fifth GTA [Greater Toronto Area] doctor to die in July "radiated positivity" and "lived a vibrant and active life." But what the world lost in the sudden and tragic death of Dr. Candace Nayman was a woman who had dedicated her life to the health of children. The 27-year-old, who was a resident doctor at McMaster Children Hospital in Hamilton, collapsed while swimming as she competed in a triathlon on Sunday. She subsequently died on Thursday. A triathlete, Dr. Nayman routinely commented on social media about her love of training and racing... Four other local doctors have died this summer. [And...the experimental mRNA jabs have nothing to do with these amazing coincidences?]