Trident Order #12, Which Disqualified SEALs From Duty for Seeking Vaccine Mandate Religious Exemption, Quietly Canceled by U.S. Navy | 15 Sept 2022 | “Trident Order #12” disqualified SEALs seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. SEALs seeking the exemption would be barred from training, traveling for deployment and conducting other standard business thus making them un-deployable. The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the negative impact that vaccine mandates have had on the US Military as well as the concerning use of the mandate to "intentionally purge" religious military members... The US Navy quietly rolled back Trident Order #12, an order denying religious exemptions for covid vaccinations, a few months after an injunction was issued by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in early 2022 as part of an ongoing lawsuit brought by First Liberty Institute.