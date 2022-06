Triple-Vaccinated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Infected with Covid...Again | 13 June 2022 | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 again. Trudeau visited the United States last week and just met with Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom and others. PM Trudeau said he’s feeling okay because he's triple vaxxed and encouraged others to get vaccinated. [LOL! Why?]