Triple-vaccinated Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid | 26 April 2022 | Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid-19, her office announced on Tuesday. Harris has not displayed any symptoms and will isolate and work from her vice president's residence in Washington DC, her office said, adding that she has also not been in close contact with Joe Biden or his wife, Jill Biden. Harris's case is considered a "breakthrough" infection, as she is fully vaccinated with two doses of Moderna's vaccine and received a booster shot last October. [Let us call it what it is -- a pandemic of the vaccinated.]