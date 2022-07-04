Triple-vaccinated Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19 --Pelosi was at the White House Wednesday in close proximity to Joe Biden | 7 April 2022 | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office, marking the first time the Democratic leader has contracted the virus after two years of touting strict coronavirus protocols at the House. Her spokesman made the announcement Thursday just as Pelosi, 82, was scheduled to hold her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol. "After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Drew Hammill tweeted. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided." [And what protection would that be?]