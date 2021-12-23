Triple-Vaxxed House Democrat Whip James Clyburn Tests Positive for Covid-19 | 22 Dec 2021 | Fully vaccinated and boosted House Democrat Whip James Clyburn on Wednesday evening announced he tested positive for Covid-19. "Tonight, I received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. This is a breakthrough case, and I am asymptomatic." the 81-year-old lawmaker said... Fully vaccinated and boosted Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren tested positive for Covid this week. Five fully vaccinated representatives also tested positive for Covid this week.