Triple-vaxxed top US general gets Covid-19 --The Joint Chiefs chairman is double-vaccinated and boosted, the Pentagon said | 17 Jan 2022 | General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is working remotely, the Pentagon has announced. One other member of the Joint Chiefs is positive, but the military did not say who. Milley tested positive on Sunday and is "experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location," Joint Staff spokesman Colonel Dave Butler said in a statement on Monday. The general "received the Covid-19 vaccines including the booster," Butler added.