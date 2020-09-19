Tropical Storm Beta turns toward Texas | 19 Sept 2020 | Forecasters said Tropical Storm Beta began a westward turn toward Texas on Saturday and is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall Monday. In its 1 p.m. CDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said the storm had 60 mph maximum sustained winds and was moving West at 2 mph, a significant slow-down from its earlier pace. The eye of the storm was located 305 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, and 245 miles south of Lake Charles, La.