Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island, with 'dangerous' surge on the way --As of 11 a.m. ET, maximum sustained winds registered at 60 mph | 22 Aug 2021 | The center of Tropical Storm Henri made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island early Sunday afternoon. Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm before landfall, as dangerous storm surge, strong gusty winds and flooding rainfall are expected across portions of northeastern United States, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. As of 11 a.m. ET, maximum sustained winds registered at 60 mph.