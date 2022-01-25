Truck with 100 lab monkeys crashes in Pennsylvania; all accounted for after several escape --The shipment of monkeys was en route to a CDC-approved quarantine facility [?!?] after arriving Friday morning at New York's Kennedy Airport from Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation, police said. --The Atlanta-based CDC said the agency was providing "technical assistance" to state police in Pennsylvania. | 22 Jan 2022 | (Danville, PA) The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals were accounted for by late Saturday, a day after the pickup collided with a dump truck on a Pennsylvania highway, authorities said. Several monkeys had escaped following Friday's collision, Pennsylvania State Police said. But only one had remained unaccounted for as of Saturday morning, prompting the Pennsylvania Game Commission and other agencies to launch a search for it amid frigid weather. Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an email Saturday evening that all 100 of the cynomolgus macaque monkeys had since been accounted for. Three were dead after being euthanized. The email did not elaborate on why the three were euthanized or how all came to be accounted for.