Truck carrying RADIOACTIVE uranium hexafluoride crashes into a van on I-95 in North Carolina causing hours of delays as HAZMAT crews were called to the scene --The truck carrying uranium hexafluoride, a chemical that can be used to make fuel for nuclear power plants --Two of the four 1,000-gallon containers of uranium hexafluoride on the truck had fallen from it during the crash | 01 April 2021 | A truck carrying a radioactive uranium compound was involved in a car accident in North Carolina which prompted several hours of delays and temporary evacuations as HAZMAT crews responded to the scene. The truck carrying uranium hexafluoride, a chemical that can be used to make fuel for nuclear power plants, had collided with a passenger van around 11.30am, officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Highway Patrol Sgt. K.L. McVicker told DailyMail.com that the driver of the van and the driver of the truck both received traffic citations... Gene Booth, Cumberland County's emergency management director, told WRAL that two of the four 1,000-gallon containers of uranium hexafluoride on the truck had fallen from it during the crash. None of the material appeared to leak from its containers, authorities said.