Truck driver who barreled into Minneapolis protesters is held without bail | 01 June 2020 | A tanker truck driver who barreled into a throng of George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis on Sunday is being held without bail on suspicion of assault, according to news reports. Bogdan Vechirko, 35, was taken into custody after he sped into a large crowd of demonstrators on the I-35W bridge and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail pending an investigation into the incident by the Minnesota State Patrol, the agency said on Twitter. Shocking video of the incident shows protesters frantically running out of the way as the truck speeds toward them. The truck comes to a stop and demonstrators surround the cab and attack Vechirko before police converge on the scene and take him into custody.