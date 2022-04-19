Truckers Arrive in Sacramento to Protest Vaccine Mandates | 18 April 2022 | Over a hundred demonstrators showed up on the steps of California's state Capitol building in Sacramento on Monday, April 18, to support The People's Convoy and its fight to end vaccine mandates. Mike Landis, a lead trucker in the convoy, and other organizers told supporters that Monday’s rally was only a prelude to a larger protest planned for Tuesday when state lawmakers are scheduled to vote on proposed legislation related to vaccine mandates. Landis told The Epoch Times preceding the Defeat the Mandates rally on April 10 in Los Angeles, where thousands of people turned out to protest the mandates, The People's Convoy is opposed to the so-called "Tyrannical Ten" legislative bills California lawmakers have proposed.