Truckie victory: South Australia drops mandatory jab for interstate drivers | 1 Sept 2021 | In a victory for people power, the South Australian government has backflipped on its mandate that interstate truck drivers must have had at least one Covid vaccine shot before entering the state. Authorities have scrapped a plan to force truckies from high risk Covid areas to have at least one vaccine shot before entering South Australia. The regulation, which was set to come into force on September 24, was designed to limit the spread of Covid-19 from truck drivers entering the state from Victoria, NSW, or the ACT. The trucking industry had raised serious concerns about the new rule, arguing it would lead to freight delays and labour shortages. Police last night issued an update to Covid regulations, stating truckies would not be required to have at least one jab to enter SA.