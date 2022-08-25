Trudeau installing weapons armouries, interrogation rooms for Ministry of Climate Change | 23 Aug 2022 | Architectural plans have been leaked to The Counter Signal, revealing Trudeau's sinister plans to weaponize the climate change agenda. The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is building a new facility in Winnipeg that will be home to a firearms armoury, interrogation rooms, biological labs, media relations offices, "controlled quiet rooms," and intelligence facilities. The plans, which were drawn up by a firm in Winnipeg, open a window into Trudeau's future plans for Climate Enforcement. Down the hall from the proposed "Firearms Storage" rooms are several evidence rooms, interrogation suites, and adjacent recording rooms. According to a recently posted Indeed dot com ad, the Ministry is searching to recruit a battalion of Climate "Pollution" Officers, a unit within the coldly named "Environmental Enforcement Directorate."