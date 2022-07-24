Trudeau Moves Forward with Plan to Reduce Fertilizer Use and Bankrupt Farmers During Global Food Shortage Emergency | 23 July 2022 | The Canadian tyrant Justin Trudeau is moving forward with his plan to reduce Canadian fertilizer use and bankrupt farmers. This will bankrupt farmers, their land will be scooped up by international billionaires and the global food shortage will deepen. You'll be eating bugs before you know it whether you want to or not! As per a Government of Saskatchewan news release, both the Alberta and Saskatchewan Ministers of Agriculture have expressed "profound disappointment" in Trudeau's decision to attempt to reduce nitrogen emissions from fertilizer. "We're really concerned with this arbitrary goal," Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit said. "The Trudeau government has apparently moved on from their attack on the oil and gas industry and set their sights on Saskatchewan farmers."