Trudeau vows to freeze anti-mandate protesters' bank accounts --With no need for court orders, banks can freeze personal accounts of anyone linked with the protests. | 15 Feb 2022 | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to crack down on anti-vaccine mandate protests. Mr Trudeau said the scope of the measures would be "time-limited," "reasonable and proportionate" and would not see the military deployed. With no need for court orders, banks can freeze personal accounts of anyone linked with the protests. Hundreds of demonstrators remain in Canada's capital city.