Trudeau's deputy PM participated in protest featuring pro-Nazi banners and flags | 28 Feb 2022 | On Sunday, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was photographed at a rally for Ukraine with a red and black scarf that appears to represent the colours of the Bandera movement, a far-right Ukrainian Nationalist movement linked to Neo-Nazis. Also visible at the rally were many Bandera flags, representing the far-fight Ukrainian nationalist movement. True North was first to report that Freeland posted, then deleted the photo on her own official social media accounts. The photo also showed Toronto Mayor John Tory... Stepan Bandera was a Nationalist Ukrainian politician during World War Two and has been accused of war crimes against Jews and Poles. The picture emerges after only weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the media were quick to label the trucker Freedom Convoy "Nazis." Trudeau even accused a Jewish Conservative MP of standing with "people who wave swastikas."