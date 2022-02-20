Trudeau's West Grey accuser was much younger than first thought | 19 Oct 2019 | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's underage accuser was much younger at the time of their relationship than was first thought, her father tells The Chronicle. Some in the public discourse pegged the accuser at 17 years old. That is inaccurate. "She was much, much younger than that," the wealthy Canadian businessman told The Chronicle yesterday. He was not a party to the $2.25 million mutual non-disclosure non-disparagement agreement that she signed, in exchange for her continued silence, on the Wednesday evening of October 9th. The terms of that agreement prevent both the accuser and Trudeau from acknowledging "any aspect" of that relationship, without triggering a six-to-seven-figure liquidated damages clause. The accuser's father shared with The Chronicle a password-protected digital copy of that agreement, giving us limited access to it for several hours on the condition we would make no copies and not distribute.